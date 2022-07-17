Dr. Terrence Piper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Piper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Terrence Piper, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Terrence Piper, MD
Dr. Terrence Piper, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint Peters, MO. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital and SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis.
Dr. Piper works at
Dr. Piper's Office Locations
Signature Orthopedics - St. Peters112 Piper Hill Dr Ste 6, Saint Peters, MO 63376 Directions (636) 229-5900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital
- SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He takes time to listen. I have already referred my wife and also my best friend.
About Dr. Terrence Piper, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Italian
Education & Certifications
- Barnes-Jewish Hospital St. Louis Missouri
- Jewish Hospital
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery and Spine Surgery
Dr. Piper has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Piper accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Piper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Piper works at
Dr. Piper has seen patients for Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Degenerative Disc Disease and Back Pain, and more.
Dr. Piper speaks Italian.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Piper. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Piper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Piper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.