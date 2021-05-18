Overview

Dr. Terrence Posluszny, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in McAllen, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Rio Grande Regional Hospital, South Texas Health System Heart and South Texas Health System McAllen.



Dr. Posluszny works at TERRY POSLUSZNY MD PA in McAllen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Mitral Valve Prolapse, Congestive Heart Failure and Hypertensive Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.