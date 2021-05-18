See All Cardiologists in McAllen, TX
Cardiology
Dr. Terrence Posluszny, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in McAllen, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Rio Grande Regional Hospital, South Texas Health System Heart and South Texas Health System McAllen.

Dr. Posluszny works at TERRY POSLUSZNY MD PA in McAllen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Mitral Valve Prolapse, Congestive Heart Failure and Hypertensive Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Terry Posluszny MD PA
    1801 S 5th St, McAllen, TX 78503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 682-3411

  • Rio Grande Regional Hospital
  • South Texas Health System Heart
  • South Texas Health System McAllen

Mitral Valve Prolapse
Congestive Heart Failure
Hypertensive Heart Disease
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • NGS CoreSource
    • POMCO Group
    • Thrivent Financial
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    May 18, 2021
    Excellent doctor and staff and patients. All very welcoming. Dr. was very thorough in my findings. Staff was very friendly.
    Norma DeLeon — May 18, 2021
    Dr. Terrence Posluszny, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Posluszny is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Posluszny has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Posluszny works at TERRY POSLUSZNY MD PA in McAllen, TX. View the full address on Dr. Posluszny’s profile.

    Dr. Posluszny has seen patients for Mitral Valve Prolapse, Congestive Heart Failure and Hypertensive Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Posluszny on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Posluszny. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Posluszny.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Posluszny, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Posluszny appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

