Dr. Terrence Posluszny, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Terrence Posluszny, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in McAllen, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Rio Grande Regional Hospital, South Texas Health System Heart and South Texas Health System McAllen.
Locations
Terry Posluszny MD PA1801 S 5th St, McAllen, TX 78503 Directions (956) 682-3411
Hospital Affiliations
- Rio Grande Regional Hospital
- South Texas Health System Heart
- South Texas Health System McAllen
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor and staff and patients. All very welcoming. Dr. was very thorough in my findings. Staff was very friendly.
About Dr. Terrence Posluszny, MD
- Cardiology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1295738631
Education & Certifications
- University Of Maryland
- University Of Md Med Sys
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
- University Of Notre Dame, South Bend, India
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
