Dr. Terrence Rager, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (35)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Terrence Rager, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Findlay, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Penn State University Hershey Medical Center and is affiliated with Blanchard Valley Hospital and Bluffton Hospital.

Dr. Rager works at Surgical Associates of Northwest Ohio in Findlay, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Surgical Associates of Northwest Ohio
    Surgical Associates of Northwest Ohio
300 W Wallace St Ste B1, Findlay, OH 45840
(419) 429-7901

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Blanchard Valley Hospital
  • Bluffton Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ventral Hernia
Gallstones
Port Placements or Replacements

Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Acid Peptic Diseases Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Chevron Icon
Acute Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Acute Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Adenocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Cortex Neoplasms Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendix Cancer Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Diseases of the Gallbladder Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Benign Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bravo pH Testing Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Chronic Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colonic Volvulus Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Dysphasia Chevron Icon
Endocrine Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Infections Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Intussusception Chevron Icon
LINX® Reflux Management System Chevron Icon
Liver Tumor Chevron Icon
Malignant Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Open Hernia Procedures Chevron Icon
Pancreas Tumor Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Adenoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Hyperplasia Chevron Icon
Pediatric Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Polyp of Gallbladder Chevron Icon
Primary Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Proctosigmoidopexy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Rectal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Recurrent Pneumothorax Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Tumor Treatment Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Spleen Disorders Chevron Icon
Spontaneous Pneumothorax, Familial Type Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Traumatic Hernia Chevron Icon
Ulcer Perforation Chevron Icon
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 05, 2021
    After being diagnosed with Acute Cholecystitis in November 2020 I was referred to Dr. Rager, and in January 2021 he performed my Laparoscopic Cholecystectomy surgery. He is a very skilled surgeon, and a very patient-centered doctor. In my office visits leading up to and then following the procedure Dr. Rager took his time to fully explain all the aspects of my surgery and recovery, and to always answer any questions I posed. Facing surgery, his manner and professionalism gave me great confidence and peace of mind. I highly recommend Dr. Rager to anyone who may be seeking a very caring and highly skilled surgeon.
    Mar 05, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Dr. Terrence Rager, MD
    About Dr. Terrence Rager, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1063730679
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • The Ohio State University Medical Center
    Internship
    • The Ohio State University Med Center Columbus Oh
    Medical Education
    • Penn State University Hershey Medical Center
    Undergraduate School
    • Pennsylvania State Univ.
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Terrence Rager, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rager is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rager has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rager works at Surgical Associates of Northwest Ohio in Findlay, OH. View the full address on Dr. Rager’s profile.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Rager. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rager.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rager, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rager appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

