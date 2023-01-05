Overview of Dr. Terrence Regan, MD

Dr. Terrence Regan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Palm Coast, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University / School of Dentistry and is affiliated with Adventhealth Palm Coast.



Dr. Regan works at ATLANTIC UROLOGICAL ASSOCIATES in Palm Coast, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.