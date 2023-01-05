Dr. Terrence Regan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Regan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Terrence Regan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Palm Coast, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University / School of Dentistry and is affiliated with Adventhealth Palm Coast.
-
1
Advanced Urology Institute LLC, 21 Hospital Dr Ste 140, Palm Coast, FL 32164
-
2
Adventhealth Lab, 60 Memorial Medical Pkwy, Palm Coast, FL 32164
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Palm Coast
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
I was admitted from the ER for a severe infection and stone. The morning after I was admitted God sent an angel to my room named Dr. Regan, who when he first walked in had this look on his face that made me think oh great, I got a not so nice urologist, but after he started explaining what was going on and how sick I was, I quickly realized that look was actually concern. He mentioned that he was not notified by the ER the day before when I was admitted and said he would have come then. He treated me like a person not just a patient. In my opinion he saved my life due to how he quickly got me in the OR! I can’t thank you enough Dr Regan for everything! Thank you for doing all you do and treating patients as people. You’re the best!!!
- Urology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1245281179
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University / School of Dentistry
