Dr. Terrence Trapp, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Salinas, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital.
Central Coast Head & Neck Sgns1095 Los Palos Dr, Salinas, CA 93901 Directions (831) 422-8798
- Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Dr. Trapp has been my doctor since 2005 and I have the utmost confidence in him. He diagnosed my thyroid cancer in one visit, when I had been trying to get a diagnosis for over one year. He is always a complete professional and I rarely have to wait past my appointment time. I would recommend Dr. Trapp to anyone looking for an excellent ENT doctor.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- U.C.L.A.
- Harbor UCLA Med Center
- David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Trapp has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trapp accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trapp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Trapp has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Tinnitus and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Trapp on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Trapp speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Trapp. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trapp.
