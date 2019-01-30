Overview of Dr. Terrence Trapp, MD

Dr. Terrence Trapp, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Salinas, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Trapp works at Central Coast Head & Neck Sgns in Salinas, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Tinnitus and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.