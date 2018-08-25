Dr. Terri-Ann Samuels, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Samuels is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Terri-Ann Samuels, MD
Overview of Dr. Terri-Ann Samuels, MD
Dr. Terri-Ann Samuels, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from University of Sheffield and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center and HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball.
Dr. Samuels' Office Locations
Essentially You2421 Sunset Blvd, Houston, TX 77005 Directions (832) 241-9796Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
- HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I Would definitely recommend Dr Samuels. She listened to my complaints, asked me questions, took labs in her office while I waited and had a correct diagnosis within 15 minutes. Prescribed my meds and I got them from the pharmacy 2 hours later! I noted her admin and professionalism immediately!!! She is caring, empathetic and a good listener. The is a fabulous OBGYN doctor. So glad I found her!!!
About Dr. Terri-Ann Samuels, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1275717431
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- Maimonides Medical Center
- University of Sheffield
Dr. Samuels has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Samuels accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Samuels has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Samuels has seen patients for Perimenopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Samuels on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Samuels. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Samuels.
