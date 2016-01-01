Dr. Terri-Ann Wattsman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wattsman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Terri-Ann Wattsman, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They specialize in Pediatric Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate.
Dr. Wattsman's Office Locations
Carilion Children's Pediatric Medicine - Tanglewood Center4348 Electric Rd, Roanoke, VA 24018 Directions (540) 769-0976Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Carilion Children's Pediatric Surgery - NRV2900 Lamb Cir Ste 300, Christiansburg, VA 24073 Directions (540) 769-0976
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Pediatric Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Carilion Medical Center
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate
Dr. Wattsman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wattsman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wattsman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Wattsman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wattsman.
