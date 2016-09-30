Dr. Terri Blackstock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blackstock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Terri Blackstock, MD
Dr. Terri Blackstock, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hot Springs National Park, AR. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs and National Park Medical Center.
Brenda Ketcher M.d.p.a.124 Sawtooth Oak St, Hot Springs National Park, AR 71901 Directions (501) 623-7800
- CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs
- National Park Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
She is one of the few who still makes daily hospital calls. Just love her!
- Gastroenterology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1881696433
- University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
