Terri Blankenship, FNP
Overview of Terri Blankenship, FNP
Terri Blankenship, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Charlotte, NC.
Terri Blankenship works at
Terri Blankenship's Office Locations
Charlotte OBGYN Associates1025 Morehead Medical Dr Ste 400, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 446-1700
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
First time I have had annual pelvic exam by a nurse. She was excellent and a very knowledgeable and experienced family nurse practitioner. I was experiencing severe pelvic pain and was worried about post hysterectomy surgery. She performed a thorough examination of the vaginal walls explaining that the vaginal walls were good, and the pain was not due to a failed vaginal prolapse surgery or an infection. Prescribed a vaginal hormone replacement cream to use for 1 year. No rectal exam performed.
About Terri Blankenship, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1972529279
Terri Blankenship has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Terri Blankenship accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Terri Blankenship has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Terri Blankenship. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Terri Blankenship.
