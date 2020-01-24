Dr. Terri Cohen, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Terri Cohen, DPM
Overview of Dr. Terri Cohen, DPM
Dr. Terri Cohen, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Little Rock, AR.
Dr. Cohen works at
Dr. Cohen's Office Locations
Little Rock Foot Clinic PA424 N University Ave, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 664-8888
Hospital Affiliations
- UAMS Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Awesome! She took her time to explain everything, knew her stuff and was very friendly. I would highly recommend her.
About Dr. Terri Cohen, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1437113727
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.