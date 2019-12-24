Overview of Dr. Terri Edwards-Lee, MD

Dr. Terri Edwards-Lee, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center and Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center.



Dr. Edwards-Lee works at Neurology Specialists of Middle Tennessee in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.