Dr. Terri Edwards-Lee, MD
Dr. Terri Edwards-Lee, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center and Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center.
Dr. Edwards-Lee's Office Locations
Southern Hills Neurology Consultants LLC397 Wallace Rd Ste 305, Nashville, TN 37211 Directions (615) 333-3115
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lee listened to everything that I told her. I did not feel rushed and felt as though my opinions/thoughts were taken into consideration.
About Dr. Terri Edwards-Lee, MD
- Neurology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1235101791
Education & Certifications
- Neorobehavior and Dementive Research Center
- Emory University, Atlanta, GA
- Presbyterian Hospital Of Dallas
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
