Dr. Terri Felix, MD

Pediatrics
4.3 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Terri Felix, MD

Dr. Terri Felix, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Folsom, CA. They graduated from Stanford University.

Dr. Felix works at Uc Davis Medical Group in Folsom, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Felix's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Uc Davis Medical Group
    1370 PRAIRIE CITY RD, Folsom, CA 95630 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 734-2737
  2. 2
    The Regents of the Univ of Ca Constituti
    271 TURN PIKE DR, Folsom, CA 95630 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 985-9300

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)

Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Constipation
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hemorrhoids
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Sleep Apnea
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Tonsillitis
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Viral Infection
Wellness Examination
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Terri Felix, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1942225693
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Stanford University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Terri Felix, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Felix is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Felix has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Felix has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Felix works at Uc Davis Medical Group in Folsom, CA. View the full address on Dr. Felix’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Felix. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Felix.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Felix, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Felix appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

