Dr. Getzug has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Terri Getzug, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Terri Getzug, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.
Dr. Getzug works at
Locations
1
Ucla Health Digestive Diseases in Westwood100 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 205, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Directions (310) 829-5471
2
Torrance - Primary & Specialty Care100 Medical Plz Ste 303, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 206-6279
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Getzug has helped to save my life. She is a wonderful listener. She did a lot of research and prescribed tests and medications that have helped me to finally get my life back. I can’t say enough about her staff too. Everyone there is so kind. There’s very little waiting time. I recommend her so highly.
About Dr. Terri Getzug, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO
- Internal Medicine
