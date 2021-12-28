Overview

Dr. Terri Henson, MD is a Dermatologist in Southaven, MS. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto.



Dr. Henson works at Dermatology Clinic North MS in Southaven, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Rash, Dermatitis and Birthmark along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.