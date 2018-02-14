Dr. Horan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Terri Horan, MD
Overview of Dr. Terri Horan, MD
Dr. Terri Horan, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New Braunfels, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - San Marcos and Guadalupe Regional Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Horan's Office Locations
- 1 901b Loop 337, New Braunfels, TX 78130 Directions (830) 629-1703
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - San Marcos
- Guadalupe Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is amazing. She’s very patient and thorough. She doesn’t give up until she figures out what the problem is. She’s a godsend and an angel.
About Dr. Terri Horan, MD
- Rheumatology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1588622922
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Horan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Horan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Horan has seen patients for Arthritis and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Horan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Horan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Horan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Horan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Horan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.