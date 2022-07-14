Overview

Dr. Terri Jaggers, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Florence, SC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville and is affiliated with McLeod Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Jaggers works at McLeod Digestive Health Center in Florence, SC with other offices in Venice, FL and Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.