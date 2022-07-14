Dr. Terri Jaggers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jaggers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Terri Jaggers, MD
Overview
Dr. Terri Jaggers, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Florence, SC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville and is affiliated with McLeod Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Jaggers works at
Locations
Mcleod Digestive Health Center401 E Cheves St Ste 301, Florence, SC 29506 Directions (843) 777-7166
Mcleod Regional Medical Center555 E Cheves St, Florence, SC 29506 Directions (843) 777-7166Tuesday8:00am - 1:00pmThursday8:00am - 1:00pm
Demasi Digestive Health PA1370 E Venice Ave Ste 210, Venice, FL 34285 Directions (941) 485-7711
- 4 14547 Bruce B Downs Blvd Ste B, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions (813) 632-9665
Hospital Affiliations
- McLeod Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
First colonoscopy at McLeod Florence on July 12. Dr Jaggers was attending physician. I was extremely nervous and anxious about this procedure. She met with me before and after the procedure to explain the procedure as well as the results of the colonoscopy. She answered my questions and was extremely professional and personable. I would use her again should the need arise. I have nothing but positive feedback regarding Dr Jaggers.
About Dr. Terri Jaggers, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Louisville
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jaggers has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jaggers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jaggers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jaggers has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jaggers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Jaggers. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jaggers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jaggers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jaggers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.