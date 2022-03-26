Overview

Dr. Terri Jerkins, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Univ Of Tn Hlth Sci Ctr Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown, Tristar Centennial Medical Center and Williamson Medical Center.



Dr. Jerkins works at Terri W. Jerkins, M.D/MidState Endocrine Associates in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 1, Diabetes Insipidus and Vitamin D Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.