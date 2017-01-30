Overview of Dr. Terri Murphy, DO

Dr. Terri Murphy, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Medford, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Virtua Mount Holly Hospital.



Dr. Murphy works at Advocare LLC in Medford, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.