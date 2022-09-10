See All Dermatologists in Shavano Park, TX
Dr. Terri Nutt, MD

Dermatology
2.4 (75)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Terri Nutt, MD is a Dermatologist in Shavano Park, TX. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine.

Dr. Nutt works at THE SKIN MD DERMATOLOGY CLINIC in Shavano Park, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Birthmark, Ringworm and Fungal Nail Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Skin MD Dermatology Clinic
    4432 Lockhill Selma Rd, Shavano Park, TX 78249 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 615-9494

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Birthmark
Ringworm
Fungal Nail Infection
Birthmark
Ringworm
Fungal Nail Infection

Treatment frequency



Birthmark Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 75 ratings
    Patient Ratings (75)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (6)
    1 Star
    (41)
    About Dr. Terri Nutt, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1073564456
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Terri Nutt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nutt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nutt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nutt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nutt works at THE SKIN MD DERMATOLOGY CLINIC in Shavano Park, TX. View the full address on Dr. Nutt’s profile.

    Dr. Nutt has seen patients for Birthmark, Ringworm and Fungal Nail Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nutt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    75 patients have reviewed Dr. Nutt. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nutt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nutt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nutt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

