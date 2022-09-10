Dr. Terri Nutt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nutt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Terri Nutt, MD
Overview
Dr. Terri Nutt, MD is a Dermatologist in Shavano Park, TX. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine.
Locations
The Skin MD Dermatology Clinic4432 Lockhill Selma Rd, Shavano Park, TX 78249 Directions (210) 615-9494
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nutt and her staff are highly professional, capable, and personable. Have seen this doctor multiple times and have been pleased with the care I received. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Terri Nutt, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1073564456
Education & Certifications
- Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nutt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nutt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nutt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nutt has seen patients for Birthmark, Ringworm and Fungal Nail Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nutt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
75 patients have reviewed Dr. Nutt. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nutt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nutt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nutt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.