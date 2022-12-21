See All Oncologists in Webster, TX
Dr. Terri Pustilnik, MD

Oncology
4.6 (39)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Terri Pustilnik, MD

Dr. Terri Pustilnik, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Webster, TX. They specialize in Oncology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine|Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine|Washington University School Of Medicine In St. Louis|Washington University School Of Medicine In St. Louis and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.

Dr. Pustilnik works at Nassau Bay Pediatrics PA in Webster, TX with other offices in Houston, TX, Beaumont, TX and Sugar Land, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic and Hysteroscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pustilnik's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Deke Slayton Cancer Center
    150 E Medical Center Blvd Ste C, Webster, TX 77598 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 417-4856
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Texas Oncology
    7400 Fannin St Ste 1295, Houston, TX 77054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 241-9798
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Beaumont Mamie McFaddin Ward Cancer Center
    690 N 14th St Fl 3, Beaumont, TX 77702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (409) 203-7210
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  4. 4
    Texas Oncology - Webster
    501 W Medical Center Blvd, Webster, TX 77598 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 805-3540
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  5. 5
    Houston Medical Center Gynecologic Oncology
    7500 Fannin St Ste 100B, Houston, TX 77054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 449-8833
  6. 6
    Sugar Land
    1350 First Colony Blvd, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 805-3539
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 2:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
  • Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gynecologic Cancer
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Hysteroscopy
Gynecologic Cancer
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Hysteroscopy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
da Vinci® Robotic Surgery Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Gynecologic Surgery Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Ovarian Genetic Testing Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exenteration (For: Gynecologic, Urinary, or Colorectal Malignancy) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Removal of Reproductive Organs (Hysterectomy, Oophorectomy, Salpingectomy, Salpingo-Oophorectomy, Resection of Peritoneal Malignancy) Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Single Incision Laparoscopic Surgery Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginectomy Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Health Net
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Terri Pustilnik, MD

    • Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1669457321
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • MD Anderson Cancer Center Houston Texas|MD Anderson Cancer Center Houston Texas|MD Anderson/Cancer Ctr|MD Anderson/Cancer Ctr
    Residency
    • Yale New Haven Hospital - OBGYN|Yale New Haven Hospital - OBGYN|Yale-New Haven Hosp Yale U|Yale-New Haven Hosp Yale U
    Internship
    • Yale New Haven Hosp Yale University|Yale New Haven Hosp Yale University|Yale New Haven Hospital|Yale New Haven Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine|Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine|Washington University School Of Medicine In St. Louis|Washington University School Of Medicine In St. Louis
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Terri Pustilnik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pustilnik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pustilnik has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pustilnik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pustilnik has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic and Hysteroscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pustilnik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Pustilnik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pustilnik.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pustilnik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pustilnik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

