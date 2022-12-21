Dr. Terri Pustilnik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pustilnik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Terri Pustilnik, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Terri Pustilnik, MD
Dr. Terri Pustilnik, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Webster, TX. They specialize in Oncology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine|Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine|Washington University School Of Medicine In St. Louis|Washington University School Of Medicine In St. Louis and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.
Dr. Pustilnik's Office Locations
Deke Slayton Cancer Center150 E Medical Center Blvd Ste C, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (281) 417-4856Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Texas Oncology7400 Fannin St Ste 1295, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (832) 241-9798Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Beaumont Mamie McFaddin Ward Cancer Center690 N 14th St Fl 3, Beaumont, TX 77702 Directions (409) 203-7210Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Texas Oncology - Webster501 W Medical Center Blvd, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (281) 805-3540Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Houston Medical Center Gynecologic Oncology7500 Fannin St Ste 100B, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (832) 449-8833
Sugar Land1350 First Colony Blvd, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (281) 805-3539Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 2:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
- Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
all done well and professionally
About Dr. Terri Pustilnik, MD
- Oncology
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MD Anderson Cancer Center Houston Texas|MD Anderson Cancer Center Houston Texas|MD Anderson/Cancer Ctr|MD Anderson/Cancer Ctr
- Yale New Haven Hospital - OBGYN|Yale New Haven Hospital - OBGYN|Yale-New Haven Hosp Yale U|Yale-New Haven Hosp Yale U
- Yale New Haven Hosp Yale University|Yale New Haven Hosp Yale University|Yale New Haven Hospital|Yale New Haven Hospital
- Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine|Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine|Washington University School Of Medicine In St. Louis|Washington University School Of Medicine In St. Louis
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pustilnik has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pustilnik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pustilnik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pustilnik has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic and Hysteroscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pustilnik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Pustilnik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pustilnik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pustilnik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pustilnik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.