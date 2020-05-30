Overview of Dr. Terri Schmitt, DPM

Dr. Terri Schmitt, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Grand Junction, CO. They specialize in Podiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Marys Medical Center.



Dr. Schmitt works at Rocky Mountain Orthopeadic Associates in Grand Junction, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.