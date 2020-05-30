Dr. Terri Schmitt, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schmitt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Terri Schmitt, DPM
Offers telehealth
Dr. Terri Schmitt, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Grand Junction, CO. They specialize in Podiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Marys Medical Center.
Rocky Mountain Orthopaedic Associates627 25 1/2 RD, Grand Junction, CO 81505 Directions (970) 245-0484
- 2 627 25 And 1/2 Rd, Grand Junction, CO 81505 Directions (970) 242-3535
- Saint Marys Medical Center
Dr Schmitt performed fusion surgery on my big toe’s major joint. She explained what was entailed and walked me through each step, making certain everything was healing properly along the way. Before surgery, I couldn’t bend my toe to walk and was putting my weight on the side of my foot and my knee and hip, which wasn’t good. Now, at last, I can use my big toe! Dr Schmitt is trustworthy, knowledgeable, thorough, personable, always prepared. Thanks to her, I can walk a straight line without falling over. Seriously, she’s just what I need in a doctor!
- Podiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English
- St. Mary's Medical Center, Hobart, In and Mhc Surgical Center
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Miami University, Oxford, OH
Dr. Schmitt has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schmitt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schmitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Schmitt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schmitt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schmitt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schmitt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.