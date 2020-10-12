Overview of Dr. Terri Scott, MD

Dr. Terri Scott, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in The Woodlands, TX. They completed their residency with Scott And White Mem Hospital



Dr. Scott works at Baylor St. Luke s Medical Group in The Woodlands, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.