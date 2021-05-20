Dr. Terri Silver, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silver is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Terri Silver, MD
Overview of Dr. Terri Silver, MD
Dr. Terri Silver, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Cambridge, MA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Auburn Hospital.
Dr. Silver's Office Locations
Mount Auburn Hospital300 Mount Auburn St Ste 313, Cambridge, MA 02138 Directions (617) 349-2983Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Auburn Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I enthusiastically and unequivocally recommend Dr. Silver. She performed a stellar breast reduction surgery on me. She is as much an artist as she is a surgeon. I am delighted with the results. While it's not essential that a surgeon has a good bedside manner, it is certainly a bonus. In the office, she is easy to talk to, explains everything carefully, and kind! Her staff is also top notch. Jane, her administrative coordinator, was on top of all the details, calm, and pleasant. Caily, her PA is similarly caring, on top of her game, and reassuring. The overall impression is that this is an extremely well-run practice. Everyone is pulling their full weight. Interestingly, I never felt any post op pain, perhaps a bit of discomfort at most. These folks know what they're doing. Look nowhere else.
About Dr. Terri Silver, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Brigham and Womens Hospital
- Duke University School Of Medicine
- Harvard University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Silver has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Silver accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Silver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Silver. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silver.
