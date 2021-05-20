See All Plastic Surgeons in Cambridge, MA
Dr. Terri Silver, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.2 (5)
Map Pin Small Cambridge, MA
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Terri Silver, MD

Dr. Terri Silver, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Cambridge, MA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Auburn Hospital.

Dr. Silver works at Dr. Terri Silver in Cambridge, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Silver's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mount Auburn Hospital
    300 Mount Auburn St Ste 313, Cambridge, MA 02138 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 349-2983
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Auburn Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Benign Tumor
Birthmark
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Benign Tumor
Birthmark

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 20, 2021
    I enthusiastically and unequivocally recommend Dr. Silver. She performed a stellar breast reduction surgery on me. She is as much an artist as she is a surgeon. I am delighted with the results. While it's not essential that a surgeon has a good bedside manner, it is certainly a bonus. In the office, she is easy to talk to, explains everything carefully, and kind! Her staff is also top notch. Jane, her administrative coordinator, was on top of all the details, calm, and pleasant. Caily, her PA is similarly caring, on top of her game, and reassuring. The overall impression is that this is an extremely well-run practice. Everyone is pulling their full weight. Interestingly, I never felt any post op pain, perhaps a bit of discomfort at most. These folks know what they're doing. Look nowhere else.
    Michele Zimmerman — May 20, 2021
    About Dr. Terri Silver, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1629168042
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Brigham and Womens Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Duke University School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Harvard University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Terri Silver, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silver is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Silver has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Silver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Silver works at Dr. Terri Silver in Cambridge, MA. View the full address on Dr. Silver’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Silver. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silver.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Silver, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Silver appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

