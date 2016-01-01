Overview of Dr. Terri Smith, MD

Dr. Terri Smith, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center and Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center.



Dr. Smith works at Novant Health Pediatrics Highland Creek & After Hours Care in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.