Dr. Telle Terri, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Paducah, KY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with Baptist Health Paducah, Lourdes Hospital and Marshall County Hospital.



Dr. Terri works at Mercy Primary Care Reidland in Paducah, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.