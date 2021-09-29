Dr. Gibson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Terrie Gibson, MD
Overview
Dr. Terrie Gibson, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport and is affiliated with Elkview General Hospital, Integris Baptist Medical Center, Integris Bass Baptist Health Center, Integris Canadian Valley Hospital, Jackson County Memorial Hospital and Mangum Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Gibson works at
Locations
INTEGRIS Cardiovascular Physicians, LLC3433 NW 56th St Ste 400, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 948-4040
Hospital Affiliations
- Elkview General Hospital
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Integris Bass Baptist Health Center
- Integris Canadian Valley Hospital
- Jackson County Memorial Hospital
- Mangum Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Affable, congenial, accommodating, informed; a genuine person to be around.
About Dr. Terrie Gibson, MD
- Cardiology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1770587784
Education & Certifications
- Lsu Health Science Center University Hospital
- Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gibson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gibson has seen patients for Hypertension, Heart Disease and Aortic Ectasia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gibson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Gibson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gibson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gibson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gibson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.