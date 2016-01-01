Dr. Terrie Mailhot, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mailhot is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Terrie Mailhot, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Terrie Mailhot, MD
Dr. Terrie Mailhot, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Warwick, RI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Texas- Houston McGovern Medical School.
Dr. Mailhot works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Mailhot's Office Locations
-
1
Quality Behavioral Health75 Lambert Lind Hwy Ste 120, Warwick, RI 02886 Directions (401) 681-4274
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mailhot?
About Dr. Terrie Mailhot, MD
- Psychiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1689618688
Education & Certifications
- Bradley Hosp/Brown U
- The Meml Hosp
- University of Texas- Houston McGovern Medical School
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mailhot has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mailhot accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mailhot has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mailhot works at
Dr. Mailhot has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mailhot on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Mailhot. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mailhot.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mailhot, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mailhot appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.