Dr. Dunn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Terris Dunn, MD
Dr. Terris Dunn, MD is a Dermatologist in Berkeley, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences.
2828 Telegraph Ave, Berkeley, CA 94705
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
The office is gorgeous. From the moment you walk in a calm will wash over you. I find the office extremely relaxing and Dr. Dunn to be top notch. I see her every six months for skin checks because I have a history of skin cancer.
About Dr. Terris Dunn, MD
- Dermatology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Cantonese
Education & Certifications
- University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences
- Dermatology
Dr. Dunn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dunn works at
Dr. Dunn has seen patients for Acne, Rosacea and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dunn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dunn speaks Cantonese.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Dunn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dunn.
