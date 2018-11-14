Overview of Dr. Terry Andrade, MD

Dr. Terry Andrade, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Gadsden, AL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Gadsden Regional Medical Center and Riverview Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Andrade works at Terry Andrade MD PC in Gadsden, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.