Overview of Dr. Terry Baker, MD

Dr. Terry Baker, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Idaho Falls, ID. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Texas and is affiliated with Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Baker works at Dr. Terry Baker's Office in Idaho Falls, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Chronic Tonsillitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.