Dr. Terry Baker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Terry Baker, MD
Dr. Terry Baker, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Idaho Falls, ID. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Texas and is affiliated with Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Baker works at
Dr. Baker's Office Locations
Dr. Terry Baker's Office3200 Channing Way Ste A105, Idaho Falls, ID 83404 Directions (208) 996-2142
Hospital Affiliations
- Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Baker has always been receptive and attentive to my questions, concerns, and on numerous occasions he's helped me feel more relaxed in his office by helping me, as a patient, feel heard and understood. The front desk has always been welcoming and kind, and efficient at fulfilling their tasks. In several instances, I have already recommended others I know to this doctor, and would do so again.
About Dr. Terry Baker, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1568406148
Education & Certifications
- Univeristy Of Missouri Columbia School Of Medicine
- University Of Texas
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baker has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Chronic Tonsillitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Baker speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Baker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.