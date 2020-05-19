Dr. Terry Bentley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bentley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Terry Bentley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Terry Bentley, MD
Dr. Terry Bentley, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Jasper, AL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Walker Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Bentley's Office Locations
Southern Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Assoc PC20 Medical Center Dr Ste 300, Jasper, AL 35501 Directions (205) 384-0141
Hospital Affiliations
- Walker Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bentley is an amazing Psychiatrist. He really knows his pharmacology and has been an expert in combining medications for me. I find that he is very caring, considerate and passionate about his work.
About Dr. Terry Bentley, MD
- Psychiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bentley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bentley accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bentley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bentley has seen patients for Anxiety, Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) and Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bentley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Bentley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bentley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bentley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bentley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.