Dr. Terry Bowers, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Terry Bowers, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Troy, MI. They completed their fellowship with Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak Campus
Locations
Michigan Heart Group4600 Investment Dr, Troy, MI 48098 Directions (248) 267-5050Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pm
Michigan Heart Group- Macomb15959 Hall Rd Ste 304, Macomb, MI 48044 Directions (248) 267-5050
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr, Bowers filled in for my my doctor for a cath at Troy Beaumont. I never met him before , but he was kind and informative. I liked that he has a sense of humor. Making a patient feel at ease is especially important when your life is on the line. Also Troy Beaumont's staff was very comforting.
About Dr. Terry Bowers, MD
- Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak Campus
- U Minn Hosps
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bowers has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bowers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bowers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bowers has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bowers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Bowers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bowers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bowers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bowers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.