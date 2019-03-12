See All Podiatric Surgeons in Mechanicsburg, PA
Super Profile

Dr. Terry Clarke, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
4.7 (76)
Map Pin Small Mechanicsburg, PA
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Terry Clarke, DPM

Dr. Terry Clarke, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Mechanicsburg, PA. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine|Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine - D.P.M. and is affiliated with UPMC Community Osteopathic and UPMC Harrisburg.

Dr. Clarke works at Foot & Ankle Specialists of Central PA in Mechanicsburg, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Clarke's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Foot & Ankle Specialists of Central PA
    4 Flowers Dr Ste 2, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (717) 620-8225
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UPMC Community Osteopathic
  • UPMC Harrisburg

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Achilles Tendinitis
Arthritis
Plantar Fasciitis
Achilles Tendinitis
Arthritis

Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Brachymetatarsia Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot Care Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Hallux Rigidus Chevron Icon
Metatarsalgia Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Sesamoiditis Chevron Icon
Tarsal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 76 ratings
    Patient Ratings (76)
    5 Star
    (69)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Mar 12, 2019
    I was referred to Dr. Clark for my diabetic foot care. He and his staff, arranged for me to get fitted for diabetic shoes, beside taking care of my toe nails on a regular basis. I feel very comfortable trusting him with my care.
    Anonymous — Mar 12, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Terry Clarke, DPM
    About Dr. Terry Clarke, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1699912204
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Foot and Ankle Surgery - Rubin Institute for Advanced Orthopedics
    Residency
    • Crozer-Keystone Health System|Foot and Ankle Surgery - Crozer-Chester Medical Center
    Internship
    • Crozer Chester Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine|Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine - D.P.M.
    Board Certifications
    • Foot Surgery and Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Terry Clarke, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clarke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Clarke has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Clarke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Clarke works at Foot & Ankle Specialists of Central PA in Mechanicsburg, PA. View the full address on Dr. Clarke’s profile.

    Dr. Clarke has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clarke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    76 patients have reviewed Dr. Clarke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clarke.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clarke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clarke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

