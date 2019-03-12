Overview of Dr. Terry Clarke, DPM

Dr. Terry Clarke, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Mechanicsburg, PA. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine|Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine - D.P.M. and is affiliated with UPMC Community Osteopathic and UPMC Harrisburg.



Dr. Clarke works at Foot & Ankle Specialists of Central PA in Mechanicsburg, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.