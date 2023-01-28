Overview of Dr. Terry Cole, MD

Dr. Terry Cole, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. John's Regional Medical Center, Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura and St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital.



Dr. Cole works at Dignity Health Women's Center - Ventura in Ventura, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Chronic Pelvic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.