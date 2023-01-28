See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Ventura, CA
Dr. Terry Cole, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.4 (30)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Terry Cole, MD

Dr. Terry Cole, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. John's Regional Medical Center, Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura and St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital.

Dr. Cole works at Dignity Health Women's Center - Ventura in Ventura, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Chronic Pelvic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cole's Office Locations

    Dignity Health Women's Center - Ventura
    3418 Loma Vista Rd Ste B, Ventura, CA 93003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Gestational Diabetes
Maternal Anemia
Osteopenia
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Ovarian Cysts
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Perimenopause
Symptomatic Menopause
Uterine Fibroids
Uterine Prolapse
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vaginal Prolapse
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Yeast Infections
Abdominal Disorders
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Adenomyosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atrophic Vaginitis
Birth Control
Breast Diseases
Breast Pain
Breech Position
Cancer
Cervical Cancer
Cervical Dysplasia
Cervical Polyps
Cervicitis
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum
Dementia
Dilation and Curettage
Ectopic Pregnancy
Endometriosis
Female Infertility
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy
Gynecologic Cancer
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Incontinence
Infertility
Intrauterine Growth Restriction
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy
Menopause
Miscarriages
Multiple Gestation
Nausea
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
Osteoporosis
Pelvic Exams
Pelvic Pain
Placenta Previa
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Preeclampsia
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus
Pregnancy
Pregnancy-Related Disorders
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Urinary Disorders
Uterine Cancer
Uterine Diseases
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (9)
    How was your appointment with Dr. Cole?

    Jan 28, 2023
    I first saw Dr. Cole in 2019. I had Hyperemesis and Dr. Cole instantly got me into an infusion clinic. With my second pregnancy in 2021, he was just as amazing through my whole pregnancy! Delivery with my first was perfect, we laughed and talked through the whole process. With my second, I needed an emergency c section and Dr. Cole made sure I was comfortable and that I understood why it was needed. And I’d like to say that my scar is almost non existent only 1 1/2 years later! My baby ended up in the NICU and Dr. Cole checked up on us every day and made sure I stayed in the hospital the whole time. Some reviews say that him and the staff are rude, but that’s not the case. They’re the kindest and most caring people, but they do NOT sugarcoat things. Why would you want that from a doctor in the first place? He’s factual and straight forward, but you can see his immense passion for his practice. I’d go back to this office 100 times if I could handle having that many babies!
    Kylie Watson — Jan 28, 2023
    About Dr. Terry Cole, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 49 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1992748651
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Lac Usc|Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
    Internship
    • Highland Genl Hosp|Highland Genl Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. John's Regional Medical Center
    • Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura
    • St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Terry Cole, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cole is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cole has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cole has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cole works at Dignity Health Women's Center - Ventura in Ventura, CA. View the full address on Dr. Cole’s profile.

    Dr. Cole has seen patients for Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Chronic Pelvic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cole on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Cole. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cole.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cole, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cole appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

