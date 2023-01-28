Dr. Terry Cole, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cole is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Terry Cole, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. John's Regional Medical Center, Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura and St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital.
Dignity Health Women's Center - Ventura3418 Loma Vista Rd Ste B, Ventura, CA 93003 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
I first saw Dr. Cole in 2019. I had Hyperemesis and Dr. Cole instantly got me into an infusion clinic. With my second pregnancy in 2021, he was just as amazing through my whole pregnancy! Delivery with my first was perfect, we laughed and talked through the whole process. With my second, I needed an emergency c section and Dr. Cole made sure I was comfortable and that I understood why it was needed. And I’d like to say that my scar is almost non existent only 1 1/2 years later! My baby ended up in the NICU and Dr. Cole checked up on us every day and made sure I stayed in the hospital the whole time. Some reviews say that him and the staff are rude, but that’s not the case. They’re the kindest and most caring people, but they do NOT sugarcoat things. Why would you want that from a doctor in the first place? He’s factual and straight forward, but you can see his immense passion for his practice. I’d go back to this office 100 times if I could handle having that many babies!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 49 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- Lac Usc|Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
- Highland Genl Hosp|Highland Genl Hospital
- Meharry Medical College School Of Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- St. John's Regional Medical Center
- Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura
- St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital
Dr. Cole has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cole accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Cole using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Cole has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cole has seen patients for Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Chronic Pelvic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cole on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cole speaks Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Cole. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cole.
