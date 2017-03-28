Dr. Crombie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Terry Crombie, MD
Overview
Dr. Terry Crombie, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY.
Locations
- 1 9155 SW Barnes Rd Ste 630, Portland, OR 97225 Directions (503) 216-6662
9450 Sw Barnes Road in the Sunset Business Park9450 SW Barnes Rd Ste 200, Portland, OR 97225 Directions (503) 574-9242
Providence St. Vincent Medical Center9205 SW Barnes Rd, Portland, OR 97225 Directions (503) 216-2361
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
He helped my son tremendously when i thought all hope was lost. My son had to leave 5 daycares and was hardly able to attend kindergarten. Dr. Crombie found the correct meds thar have improved his life 100%
About Dr. Terry Crombie, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1992719231
Education & Certifications
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Crombie. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crombie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crombie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crombie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.