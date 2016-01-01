Dr. Dubrow has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Terry Dubrow, MD
Overview of Dr. Terry Dubrow, MD
Dr. Terry Dubrow, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences.
Dr. Dubrow works at
Dr. Dubrow's Office Locations
-
1
Newport Bluffs Surgery Center1617 Westcliff Dr Ste 106, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 515-6218
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dubrow?
About Dr. Terry Dubrow, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1134174576
Education & Certifications
- University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dubrow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dubrow works at
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Dubrow. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dubrow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dubrow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dubrow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.