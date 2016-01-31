Dr. Terry Evans, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Evans is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Terry Evans, MD
Overview of Dr. Terry Evans, MD
Dr. Terry Evans, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Greensburg, PA. They specialize in Hematology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, Excela Health Frick Hospital, Excela Health Latrobe Hospital, Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital and UPMC Presbyterian.
They frequently treat conditions like Neutropenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Evans' Office Locations
- 1 200 Village Dr Ste 2, Greensburg, PA 15601 Directions (724) 838-1900
Hospital Affiliations
- Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center
- Excela Health Frick Hospital
- Excela Health Latrobe Hospital
- Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital
- UPMC Presbyterian
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
He gave me my life back....he gave me the confidence to fight through my ups and downs in my treatment...and was always very attentive when problems arose...I can't thank him enough...I had Hodgkin Lymphoma...I have been Cancer free for 3 years...
About Dr. Terry Evans, MD
- Hematology
- 49 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Evans has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Evans accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Evans has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Evans has seen patients for Neutropenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Evans on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Evans. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Evans.
