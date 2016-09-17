Overview of Dr. Terry Ezell, MD

Dr. Terry Ezell, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fort Mill, SC. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Piedmont Medical Center.



Dr. Ezell works at Carolina Urology Center PA in Fort Mill, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Infection, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.