Dr. Terry Giangreco, DDS
Dr. Terry Giangreco, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Pittsford, NY. They graduated from University Of Buffalo Dental School.
Get It Straight Orthodontics750 Pittsford Victor Rd, Pittsford, NY 14534 Directions (585) 405-8563
Get It Straight Orthodontics1213 Mayberry Pl, Macedon, NY 14502 Directions (315) 347-8584
Get It Straight Orthodontics3208 Latta Rd, Rochester, NY 14612 Directions (585) 405-8546
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Dr. G. and his staff are incredible!!! I have significant anxiety relating to dental care, resulting from many poor childhood experiences. I am completely comfortable and confident with the care I receive at Get-It-Straight! Dr. G. takes time to listen to my questions, and answers each one thoroughly. Every member of his staff makes you feel like family! I wouldn't consider going anywhere else!
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- English
- Northwestern University - Orthdontic Residency|Northwestern University-Orthdontic Residency
- University Of Buffalo Dental School
