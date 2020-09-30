Dr. Terry Gibbs, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gibbs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Terry Gibbs, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Terry Gibbs, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sylvania, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with ProMedica Flower Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
ProMedica Pelvic Health5308 Harroun Rd Ste 175, Sylvania, OH 43560
ProMedica Flower Hospital
ProMedica Toledo Hospital
I genuinely cried when I was told he was no longer delivering babies. He cares, he listens, he never dismisses a concern. Hes that doctor that will go in to an ER and tell about the lack of care you're getting. He fights for you, your rights, and what you deserve.
Obstetrics & Gynecology
40 years of experience
English
- 1457353237
University of Toledo Medical Center
Flint Osteopathic Hospital
Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Dr. Gibbs has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gibbs accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gibbs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gibbs works at
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Gibbs. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gibbs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gibbs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.