Overview

Dr. Terry Graber, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hill City, SD. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Monument Health Custer Hospital and Monument Health Rapid City Hospital.



Dr. Graber works at Monument Health Hill City Clinic in Hill City, SD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.