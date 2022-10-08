Dr. Terry Hagan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hagan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Terry Hagan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Terry Hagan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED.
Dr. Hagan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Hagan Health LLC4010 DuPont Cir Ste 202, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 326-3011
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hagan?
Very kind doctor and easy to talk with.
About Dr. Terry Hagan, MD
- Psychiatry
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1689663718
Education & Certifications
- University Of Louisville
- Ocshner Med Fdn
- UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hagan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hagan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hagan works at
73 patients have reviewed Dr. Hagan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hagan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hagan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hagan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.