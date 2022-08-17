Dr. Terry Hagen, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hagen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Terry Hagen, DDS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Terry Hagen, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Lake Mary, FL.
Dr. Hagen works at
Locations
-
1
Williston Family Dental910 Williston Park Pt Ste 2000, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Directions (407) 752-9981
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hagen?
First visit and I have to say he is a good dentist! He told me everything that needed to be done with my teeth and even gave me a break down on cost. He even made it seem like I am not the only one with these problems and that it can be fixed. He seems like a great and knowledgeable doctor. Will recommend him :)
About Dr. Terry Hagen, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1194043737
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hagen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hagen accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hagen using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hagen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hagen works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Hagen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hagen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hagen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hagen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.