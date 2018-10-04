Dr. Terry Hammond, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hammond is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Terry Hammond, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Terry Hammond, MD
Dr. Terry Hammond, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in American Fork, UT. They specialize in Nephrology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Timpanogos Regional Hospital, American Fork Hospital and Utah Valley Hospital.
Dr. Hammond works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Hammond's Office Locations
-
1
Revere Health1175 E 50 S Ste 161, American Fork, UT 84003 Directions (435) 254-5874
Hospital Affiliations
- Timpanogos Regional Hospital
- American Fork Hospital
- Utah Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hammond?
We feel completely comfortable with Doctor Hammond's service. Our family doctor has recommended him to us.
About Dr. Terry Hammond, MD
- Nephrology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1124064845
Education & Certifications
- U Calif
- Navy Hosp
- Navy Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hammond has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hammond accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hammond has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hammond works at
Dr. Hammond has seen patients for Nephritis and Nephropathy, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Calcium Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hammond on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Hammond. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hammond.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hammond, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hammond appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.