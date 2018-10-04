Overview of Dr. Terry Hammond, MD

Dr. Terry Hammond, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in American Fork, UT. They specialize in Nephrology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Timpanogos Regional Hospital, American Fork Hospital and Utah Valley Hospital.



Dr. Hammond works at Revere Health in American Fork, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Nephritis and Nephropathy, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Calcium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.