Overview

Dr. Terry Hashey, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine|University of North Texas Health Science Center / Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine.



Dr. Hashey works at First Coast Family Medicine in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.