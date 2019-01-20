Dr. Terry Huff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Terry Huff, MD
Dr. Terry Huff, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts U, School of Medicine.
Desert Rose Ob/Gyn PC6242 E Arbor Ave Ste 107, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 897-8000
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Dr huff had delivered all my babies and my 2 daughters babies and also my sisters babies. With him 20 years he is a great obgyn??
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1326006354
- U Colo Sch Med
- U Colo Sch Med
- Tufts U, School of Medicine
Dr. Huff has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huff works at
Dr. Huff speaks Spanish.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Huff. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huff.
