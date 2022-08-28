Dr. Terry Kaylor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaylor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Terry Kaylor, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Terry Kaylor, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fairfield, OH.
Locations
Gastro Health - Fairfield2990 Mack Rd Ste 107, Fairfield, OH 45014 Directions (513) 860-4801
Hospital Affiliations
- Christ Hospital
- Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital
- Mercy Health-West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Kaylor was very professional,friendly and kind.He answered all of the questions my wife and I had. Would highly recommend.
About Dr. Terry Kaylor, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1497849988
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaylor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaylor accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaylor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaylor has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaylor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaylor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaylor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaylor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaylor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.