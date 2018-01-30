Dr. Terry Yo Liu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yo Liu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Terry Yo Liu, MD
Overview of Dr. Terry Yo Liu, MD
Dr. Terry Yo Liu, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Kenosha, WI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from ICT KIKKAWA COLLEGE and is affiliated with Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha.
Dr. Yo Liu's Office Locations
Aurora Health Center 35th St1020 35th St, Kenosha, WI 53140 Directions (262) 652-3500
Aurora Pleasant Prairie Ambulatory Surgery Center12500 Aurora Dr, Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158 Directions (262) 857-5000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Aurora Medical Center10400 75th St, Kenosha, WI 53142 Directions (262) 948-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Liu is very professional he took time to listen to multiple issues. Went back for follow-up had test done & met w/him immediately he took time to explain what was going on & realized there may be issue w/new med I was on & to call after I had settled in w/new med & he would call in med for my ear pain. He was so thorough told him of pain in throat he got the scope in right away & diagnosed said he could also treat that. Dr's male nurse was patient w/me w/all my history. AAA+++ Doc & Staff
About Dr. Terry Yo Liu, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1841212115
Education & Certifications
- ICT KIKKAWA COLLEGE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yo Liu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yo Liu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yo Liu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yo Liu has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yo Liu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Yo Liu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yo Liu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yo Liu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yo Liu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.