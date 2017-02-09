See All Family Doctors in Naperville, IL
Family Medicine
3.3 (15)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Terry May, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus.

Dr. May works at Duly Health and Care in Naperville, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Duly Health and Care
    Duly Health and Care
1948 Three Farms Ave, Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 527-1818

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Edward Hospital - Main Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Hypoglycemia
Vaccination
Tuberculosis Screening
Hypoglycemia
Vaccination
Tuberculosis Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • HealthLink
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Principal Life
    • Priority Health
    • Thrivent Financial
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Feb 09, 2017
    Dr may has helped me in so many ways. I was very almost obese and she gave me the skills to lose 55 pounds in 9 months. I went from 180 to 125 in 9 months. And I went vegetarian and kept it off for years now. I suffered from back pain and neck pain and sent me to physical therapy and my back hurts 80% less now. I also suffered from anxiety and she is very kind, gentle and caring, she reminds me of my mother some times. She sent me to counseling to help with that. She is fantastic. She listens.
    Samantha koudelik in Naperville, IL — Feb 09, 2017
    About Dr. Terry May, DO

    Specialties
    Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1043394620
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    Hinsdale Family Practice
    Medical Education
    Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Terry May, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. May has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. May has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. May. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. May, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. May appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

