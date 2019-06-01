Dr. Terry McCaskill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCaskill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Terry McCaskill, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Terry McCaskill, MD
Dr. Terry McCaskill, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Pacific University and is affiliated with Renown Regional Medical Center and Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.

Dr. McCaskill's Office Locations
Terry L. Mccaskill M.d. PC6512 S McCarran Blvd Ste D, Reno, NV 89509 Directions (775) 826-1285Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Renown Regional Medical Center
- Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. McCaskill is super smart, very communicative, and has definitely provided by the most thoughtful and attentive care I've ever received from a gynecologist.
About Dr. Terry McCaskill, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1720071301
Education & Certifications
- Pacific University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCaskill has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McCaskill accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCaskill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. McCaskill. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCaskill.
